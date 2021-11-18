Devin Van Zanten has had an impressive start to his senior year at Mount Vernon Christian School — to say the least.
Van Zanten finished fifth Nov. 6 in the Class 2B/1B State Cross Country Championships in Pasco, leading the Hurricanes to a sixth-place team finish.
For that, Van Zanten is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year.
His season including finishing the 5,000-meter state meet course in 16 minutes, 58.90 seconds, and placing first in the Skagit County meet in 16:50.
Van Zanten's strong state meet performance capped a season that started in the offseason with a degree of uncertainty and adversity, Van Zanten said.
At the beginning of the summer, Van Zanten's father was diagnosed with a heart condition. Devin Van Zanten had to be tested to see if he had it as well.
While waiting on the results, Van Zanten had to stop training — something he'd never had to do before.
"I wasn't allowed to train for running until about July," Van Zanten said. "So I was starting from very little mileage. From the middle of summer just to get fifth place at state — it was a long ways from the summer."
The uncertainty he experienced while waiting for his test results was rough on Van Zanten.
"It was really hard," he said. "When I got told I wasn't allowed to run, at that point I was like I don't even know if I'll get to compete, I don't know if I'll be allowed to run ever again."
He was cleared to run just before July, and quickly got back to training.
"That day or the next day," Van Zanten said with a chuckle.
His subsequent offseason work paid off.
Van Zanten said he approached the season — in addition to the state meet — with confidence and tenacity.
"During the season, I got into a good mindset. I know what I can do if I put my mind to it," he said. "So really, state was 'I'm going to stick with the top runners and push myself as hard as I can,' and hopefully we could get as close to the top as we could."
Van Zanten said he was unfamiliar with most of his state meet opponents, although he had raced against sixth-place finisher Trevor Dugo of Pope John Paul II the week before in a state qualifier.
Van Zanten also qualified for the state cross country meet as a sophomore, and no meet was held his junior season because of COVID-19.
Van Zanten will run distances for Mount Vernon Christian's track and field team in the spring, then is planning on attending Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, where he hopes to run cross country and track.
Van Zanten has ties to the school. His parents, a sister and a brother attended Dordt University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.