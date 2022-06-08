Payson Atkinson had a fantastic boys' golf season that was capped by the Class 2A state title won by his Burlington-Edison High School team.
Atkinson, a junior who played a major role on the Tigers' title-winning squad, is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Golfer of the Year.
"I wouldn't change anything this season," Atkinson said. "Everything went according to plan. This team, we've been playing golf together since we were in the third grade, so we are all really close and we have played a lot of golf together. This year was a lot of fun."
A member of his school's tennis team as well, Atkinson was quick to say golf is his first love.
Taking all online classes this year in Skagit Valley College's Running Start program allowed Atkinson to "be pretty free and do what I want."
This season, Atkinson placed 11th in the state tournament, fifth at the Northwest 2A District Tournament, fourth in the Northwest Conference, won the Skagit County Tournament in a playoff and tied for 22nd at the Bill Egbers Memorial Tournament.
"Winning county really boosted my confidence heading into districts and state," Atkinson said. "It was really cool for a number of reasons. One, my older brother (Conner) won it a few times, and then to play my teammate Rex Wilson in the playoff for the win, it was pretty cool and a good feeling."
Longtime Burlington-Edison coach Charlie Herzberg didn't mince words in describing Atkinson's exploits on the links, while adding he's the consummate teammate.
"He's a good player," Herzberg said. "He just has a dependable, repeating golf swing in terms of his physical play, and his maturity on the course and his approach to the game has grown. He's shown a real grasp of course management.
"And his mental game has shown improvement, and that continues. He's seen the results of that in his scoring and consistency."
Atkinson gives credit where it is due.
"I have a phenomenal coach who always knew what to say and when to say it," he said. "He always kept us positive even when things weren't going our way."
Atkinson said he revamped his golf swing since last year with the hope of improving consistency as well as ball striking. He said he really focused on his long game this past winter.
"Last year, there were some issues with my swing," he said. "That was causing inconsistent play."
Atkinson's short game is a work in progress and will continue to be a focus.
"I really want to take my short game to another level," he said. "My game from 100 yards and in specifically because that's where you win. That's the plan for the offseason. Lots of chipping and putting."
