Northwest Conference boys' high school soccer teams did not want to see the ball at the feet of Mount Vernon's Christopher Soto when he was anywhere near their goal.
Because if they did, there was a good chance Soto was going to put the ball in the back of the net.
The senior did exactly that 18 times this season.
For his scoring and for helping the Bulldogs to a 17-2 season, Soto is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Soccer Player of the Year.
"I am surprised about this whole thing and also very grateful," Soto said. "It was a good year for me and for my team."
Soto, the conference's offensive MVP, is moving on to play soccer at Seattle Pacific University. He currently plays club soccer for Snohomish United.
"Christopher's dedication to preparation is something that really makes him stick out," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said. "The amount of hours he has put in off the field is what contributed to his outstanding performance on the field. He's not only hard working, but extremely focused."
Soto said his final high school season was one of the funnest of his career.
"It was such a good group of guys," he said. "I really enjoyed being a leader on the team."
While Mount Vernon fell short of its goal of winning a state title, Soto was still pleased with the effort he and his fellow Bulldogs put forth.
"We didn't make it as far as we wanted, but my goal was to make the season count and enjoy my final year. I did that," he said.
The talented midfielder's ability to turn defenders inside out and speedily dribble past was notable this season. Once that was accomplished, he had the ability to unleash accurate shots from distance.
"In terms of talent, his is unbelievable," Ibarra said. "His footwork, his speed, his soccer IQ is way above many. The ball just seems to naturally gravitate to him."
It's the ability to accelerate while maintaining control of the ball that Soto said is a true strength of his game.
"To just be able to go at defenders, beat them and create chances," he said. "That was my game, and playing midfield I had plenty of opportunities to do that.
"I was goal hungry and tried to always get in the right position and do everything to make the most of those goal scoring opportunities."
Midfield is the position Soto has played for years, and he said he is extremely comfortable there. It has allowed him plenty of freedom on offense as well as the flexibility when it came to providing his talents on defense.
Soto racked up assists as well this season. He said making the extra pass was easy seeing as how he had played with many of his teammates for years.
Soto is excited about the next chapter in his life — on the field as well as in the classroom. He'll graduate with a 3.7 GPA and plans on studying business or engineering.
"SPU was the best opportunity I had," he said. "It's a good, private school with great soccer team and an excellent education program. I wanted to go where I could thrive on the field and also in academics. It was the perfect place and I am really excited about it."
