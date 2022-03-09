Ryan Horr says he never saw himself as a distance freestyler.
As a youth swimmer and early in his high school career, the Anacortes senior felt he was best suited to the backstroke.
But when he was able to drop 19 seconds in his 500 freestyle time from the start of his sophomore season to the end, he had arrived as a distance freestyler.
"Now my training is almost exclusively the distance freestyle," Horr said. "I train in the backstroke, but it's very much a secondary thing."
Horr proved himself an elite distance freestyler this season when he won a Class 2A state title in the 500-yard event.
For his state title-winning season, he is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Swimmer of the Year.
As a sophomore, Horr started the season swimming the 500 in 5 minutes, 11 seconds. At the state meet, he swam 4:52 and placed fifth.
There was no state meet in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year Horr swam 4:38.65 to win a title. He won by about 3 1/2 seconds.
"When I touched the wall, I felt excitement and also relief," he said. "There was the expectation I was going to win, and I didn't want to let people down."
Horr originally stayed away from the 500 because in meets it is swam near the backstroke. He thought that if swam the 500, he would be too tired to do well in the backstroke.
But when the realization came that he was improving faster in the 500 than in the backstroke, the change was made.
"I don't miss it a whole lot," Horr said. "The backstroke is a hard stroke. It hurts a lot."
At the state meet, Horr also swam 1:44.89 to finish third in the 200 freestyle — the event he picked up to fill the place of the backstroke — and swam on Anacortes' fifth-place 200 medley relay team and fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Horr's state meet performance helped Anacortes to its fourth state title — and first since 2018 when Horr was an eighth-grader.
Horr's freshman and sophomore seasons ended in second-place team finishes.
"Definitely for me it was a motivator," Horr said. "It stings being second place."
Horr wasn't sure the Seahawks had the firepower to win a state title this season.
But he said some younger swimmers performed better than what he expected, and by the end of the season the team was a state meet favorite.
In fact, in the days leading up to the state meet Horr went through the qualifiers and determined that if every swimmer in the meet swam their qualifying time, the Seahawks would win the title.
Coach Leslie Mix knew Horr was looking at the Seahawks' chances, and she asked him to keep what he found to himself.
"She doesn't like to jinx it," Horr said. "I think she thinks that if people come to expect to do well, that they back off."
And Horr did as Mix asked.
"Out of fear of Miss Mix I didn't tell anyone," he said.
