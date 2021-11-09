Matthew Rutz played his way back from injury a season ago to qualify this fall for the Class 2A State Tennis Tournament.
For his efforts on area courts this season, the Anacortes High School junior is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Tennis Player of the Year.
Rutz finished the season 10-3 in singles, going 7-2 in the regular season and 3-1 on his way to a runner-up finish in the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
"I felt good at districts," he said. "I was confident and it's great to be going to state and I'm fine waiting until spring. It will give me motivation for practicing. More push to keep playing and improving. I still have things to work on in my game."
Such as his volley.
"Coming up to the net and putting away my volley, that's what I want to see improve," Rutz said.
He said his confidence on the court improved this season, adding that let him play a more aggressive style of tennis.
"I was able to control games more that I did before," he said. "My freshman year, I won most of my games by just keeping the ball in and not making mistakes.
"This year, I really felt like I could hit any shot I wanted to and that let me control the match more. That made the game way more fun for me and it made this season possible."
While Rutz admitted to being nervous before every match, he said the nervousness melted once he hit that first ball.
Rutz describes himself as a solid baseline player who relies heavily on ground strokes.
"Ground strokes and playing smart, that was how I defeated my opponents," he said.
"That and adapting to different players. I learned how to do that. It took me last year and this year, but it really helped me out. After the first or second game, you really get a feel for what your opponent wants to do. Good players will try and change that up on you."
Rutz wanted to beat opponents to that punch, and by the time the second game came along he knew what his opponents liked to hit and what caused them problems.
"It was about making them feel uncomfortable," he said. "I wanted them to have to play where they didn't like to. That was what I focused on. If they were a baseline player, I was bringing them to the net, for instance."
Between now and the state tournament in the spring, Rutz will be taking to the pool for the Seahawks and then to the soccer field. All while continuing to swing the racket at least twice a week.
"I'll have plenty of training," he said. "Staying in shape shouldn't be a problem and I'll be ready to play (in the state tournament) when it's time."
