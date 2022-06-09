Owen Heinze had a hectic final day of the Class 1B State Track and Field Championships.
The Mount Vernon Christian high school sophomore competed in four event finals in the span of about five hours.
Add in feeling the effects of a cold, and Heinze had his hands full.
"I wasn't feeling that great," he said. "But I wanted to score points for the team. That's what kept me motivated."
Heinze had runner-up finishes in four events — the 100, 200, 400 and long jump — to help the Hurricanes to their fourth consecutive 1B state title.
For a solid season that ended in a strong state championship meet, Heinze is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Heinze ran his first state meet event final — the 100 — at 11:45 a.m. on May 28.
After his final track final — the 200 at 3:30 p.m. — he sprinted to the jump pits to compete in the long jump.
"I had no time to spare," he said.
Throughout the season, Heinze posted personal-best marks of 11.28 seconds in the 100, 23.27 in the 200, 52.65 in the 400 and 20 feet, 9 inches in the long jump.
Because this season followed a pandemic-shortened 2021 season in which no postseason meets were held, Heinze said he really didn't know what to expect.
"I just kind of went into it with an open mind and tried to do my best," he said.
Still, he did what he could in the offseason to make sure he was prepared.
He worked out on his own last summer to give himself every chance to be successful.
"I trained a lot over the summer to get faster, so I knew my times would improve," Heinze said.
That they did.
Heinze took a half-second off his top 100 time from 2021, about 1.4 seconds off his best 200 time and 2.5 seconds off his best 400 time.
And he added 5 feet, 7 inches to his best in the long jump.
Not only did Heinze fare well in his small schools meets this season, but he held his own against runners and jumpers from larger schools.
He posted top-three finishes at the Twilight in the 'Ham, the Birger Solberg Invitational, the Skagit Showdown, the King's Invitational, the Skagit County Championships and the Stanwood Twilight Invitational.
At the first of the big meets — the Twilight in the 'Ham — Heinze went up against Sehome sprinter Carter Birade, who had the top 100 time in the state this season among all classifications.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking," Heinze said. "But it makes me a lot better going against people like that."
Heinze moved with his family this past weekend to Alabama. He said it's still undecided whether he will return to Skagit County for his junior year at Mount Vernon Christian.
Wherever he is next spring, he will likely be running faster.
Heinze has joined a running club in Alabama to train with this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.