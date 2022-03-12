Chris Lopez hasn't had much experience going up against wrestlers who are as good as he is.
So when the Burlington-Edison High School sophomore faced Alan Salguero Jr. of Orting in the 106-pound championship match of the Class 2A State Tournament, it had him a little unsettled.
"It was my first time wrestling him and I was very nervous," Lopez said.
Salguero Jr., who went into the tournament as the top-ranked 106-pounder in Class 2A by Washington Wrestling Report, handed the nearly as dominant Lopez the first loss of his high school career.
"He is very good," Lopez said. "He grabbed my elbow and moved me around."
Lopez, who went unbeaten through a freshman season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic before winning his first 22 matches this season, is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Wrestler of the Year.
He wrestled much of the season at 113 pounds before dropping the weight needed to get into the 106-pound class.
"That was the plan all along," Lopez said.
At that weight class, he rolled through his opponents at his sub-regional and regional tournaments before arriving at the Tacoma Dome for Mat Classic.
For his first three state matches, he was as dominant as he had been all season — one that included pin-clinching titles at the Spud Walley Invitational, Everett Classic and Ray Westberg Invitational.
Then came the match against Salguero.
The Orting freshman beat Lopez on a 12-3 major decision.
"I panicked in the finals. I just froze," Lopez said.
Lopez faced some pretty good competition in the weeks leading up to the state tournament.
He beat teammate Junior Sandoval on a pin in the championship match of the sub-regional, then defeated Anacortes' Talin Kerr by pin in the finals of the regional. Kerr finished eighth in the state tournament.
Lopez said his daily matchups against Sandoval in practice helped him develop his skills.
"It's been really good," he said. "We push each other real hard during practice. We help each other get better."
Lopez has also been motivated to do well by his older brother Isaac, a two-time state champion for Burlington-Edison in 2018 and 2019.
Chris Lopez had hoped to get a state title this season so he would have a chance of getting three in his high school career and one-upping his brother.
"That was the goal," he said. "But now I can't beat (Isaac's two titles.)"
The brothers recently got to spend some quality time together.
After the state tournament, Chris Lopez went to Oregon City, Oregon, to visit Isaac, who wrestles at Clackamas Community College.
Chris Lopez may even have picked up a few wrestling tips that will help him out the next time he faces a wrestler the caliber of Salguero.
"(Isaac) got a few of his teammates to show me some moves," Chris Lopez said.
