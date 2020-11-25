The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund is signing up families and seeking donations in a holiday season unlike any other.
With the effects of COVID-19 felt throughout the community, the fund’s mission to provide toys and other assistance to local families is more urgent than in previous years.
Fund Administrator Lynn Postler said last week the fund had signed up 465 families in just the first two days of its registration period, far ahead of the pace of previous years. And the numbers keep growing.
“It’s more than is normal at this point,” she said. “We’re going to do what we can.”
The fund is a nonprofit that has provided toys, books and holiday meals to Skagit County families for more than 70 years. Last year, the fund helped about 1,600 families and 4,800 children.
This year’s fund will have the same community-minded purpose, but will also see changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The traditional Christmas party with an appearance by Santa Claus has been canceled, as has the donor programs that connected donors with individual families.
Families who wish to register can no longer do so by phone, but can register by email or by filling out a paper form.
And the distribution of items will still be held at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon, but a drive-thru model the week of Dec. 14 will be used, where families stay in their vehicles as Christmas Fund staff place items in their trunks.
While some of the programs have been changed for safety reasons, there are still plenty of ways for local businesses, organizations and individuals to help local families.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children up to age 17 can be dropped off at the fairgrounds at 1410 Virginia St. (north entrance). Donors must call 360-419-7261 or email christmasfund@skagitpublishing.com to make an appointment.
The greatest need is items for older children, ages 10-17. The deadline to donate is Dec. 11.
Cash donations can be made online at goskagit.com/xmasfund. Checks made out to SVHCF may be mailed to 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, 98274.
Families who wish to register can find the form at goskagit.com/xmasfund. They can also find forms at the Christmas Fund office at the fairgrounds.
Eligible families must live in Skagit County, have custody of one or more dependent children under 18, and have an income under 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.