Christmas Fund bags - Dec. 9 2021
Bags full of Christmas surprises line the floor of a building at the Skagit County Fairgrounds on Dec. 9.

 Colette Weeks / Skagit Valley Herald

The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund will take late registration Monday through Wednesday.

Registration will be taken 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Christmas Fund site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds’ north entrance, 1410 Virginia St., Mount Vernon.

Families can pick up their gift bags the day they register.

Families that have already registered but have not picked up their gift bags can do so during the late registration period.

For more information, call 360-419-7261.

The Christmas Fund, which has had about 1,700 families sign up this year, provides toys, books and holiday meals to families in need throughout Skagit County.

