Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund to take late registration By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 18, 2021 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bags full of Christmas surprises line the floor of a building at the Skagit County Fairgrounds on Dec. 9. Colette Weeks / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund will take late registration Monday through Wednesday.Registration will be taken 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Christmas Fund site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds’ north entrance, 1410 Virginia St., Mount Vernon.Families can pick up their gift bags the day they register. Families that have already registered but have not picked up their gift bags can do so during the late registration period.For more information, call 360-419-7261.The Christmas Fund, which has had about 1,700 families sign up this year, provides toys, books and holiday meals to families in need throughout Skagit County. More from this section Get to Know: Kelli Frazier Posted: 3 p.m. Mount Vernon High senior named Skagit B&G Clubs Youth of Year Posted: 12 p.m. Friday's Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon Christian girls' basketball team beats Coupeville Posted: 10 a.m. Dec. 18 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Immaculate Conception Regional School students work to curb vehicle emissions Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christmas Fund Late Registation Gifts Skagit Valley Herald Skagit County Fairgrounds Herald Christmas Fund Skagit County Gift Meal Bag Mount Vernon Toys Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Coast Guard rescues kayakers at Deception Pass County: Hamilton mayor disqualified from office Omicron variant found in Skagit County Governor announces sweeping salmon strategy Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.