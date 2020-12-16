Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund volunteers begin distributing gifts to families

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund has started giving out gifts and gift cards for holiday meals to local families.
The fund, which turns donations into toys, books, clothing and other gifts for families in need throughout the county, began giving out items Monday to families who have signed up. Distribution will continue through Saturday.
Lynn Postler, the fund administrator, said volunteers gave out 480 bags of gifts in the first two days of the distribution period at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. About 1,800 families have signed up, she said.
The distribution window was widened to six days this year for COVID-related reasons. Postler said more days mean less traffic and fewer volunteers handling the bags.
The Christmas Fund has helped local families during the holiday season for more than 70 years. While online registration has ended, families can still fill out paper forms to register. More information is available at 360-419-7182 for English and 360-419-7184 for Spanish.
