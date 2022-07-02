Charlie Herzberg had a blast coaching golf this season at Burlington-Edison High School.
His boys' team played well from the start of the season until the end, winning the school's fourth state title under Herzberg.
"There really wasn't a bump in the road," said Herzberg, who has coached at the school since 1992. "It was really an amazing year. It was just so much fun."
Herzberg, who also coached teams to state titles in 1992, 1993 and 1997, is the Skagit Valley Herald Coach of the Year.
"To be honest, I am a bit shocked," he said of receiving the award. "I mean a golf coach, what do they do? I imagine that is what people will say."
While golf coaches don't call plays as do coaches in such sports as basketball and football, they are there to do more than drive the players to their matches.
"We've had some really good players come through Burlington," Herzberg said. "But they still require coaching to get the ball in the hole, and it's more than that. They require that mental part of the game as well. We spend a lot of time on that."
Paying attention to the mental part of golf paid off at what is usually a pressure-cooker of a state tournament.
"Those guys, wow," Herzberg said. "So much pressure and a lot of guys, they don't even want to hear that word. They'll crack. This team, they really did well."
Besides winning a state title, the Tigers won conference and district crowns.
The Tigers qualified five golfers for the state tournament, and all five played made the cut to the second day.
"We have never, at least in my time, taken five guys from district and had them play both rounds at the state tournament," Herzberg said. "And then we win and they played their best down there. That's hard to beat."
Depth is a necessity for successful teams, and Herzberg preaches the value of it. He said it doesn't matter if a golfer is No. 1 or No. 6 on the roster.
"What I've done is that those Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 players that make our varsity team are usually athletic because we like those multisport, competitive, hit their free throws when the pressure was on types," he said. "But those guys, I told them, they could be the best No. 4 in the conference. Then I said the same thing to the No. 5 and No. 6."
Herzberg also credited Skagit Golf & Country Club, the Tigers' home course, with the program's success. He said staff at the course are supportive of not only the high school's boys' and girls' programs, but of youth programs in general.
"We've been pretty luck out there," Herzberg said. "The director of golf, the head pro, two assistants and the finance director all played golf for me at Burlington. That makes this a dream job for me. Skagit is just so supportive to give up rounds for us. Can't really thank them enough."
Inducted into the Burlington-Edison High School Hall of Fame in 2018, Herzberg taught social studies at the school from 1992 until his retirement in 2016.
Herzberg and his wife Brooke have been married for 45 years. They have two adult children and two grandchildren.
