Connor Davis was impressive on both sides of the ball this season for the Sedro-Woolley High School football team.
But while the senior was a force as a running back — 1,003 yards rushing — it was when he lined up at middle linebacker that he really made an impact.
For those efforts, Davis is the Skagit Valley Herald Defensive Football Player of the Year.
"This season went pretty good," Davis said. "For me, I didn't think I would have the year I had. It surprised me."
In nine games, Davis made 112 tackles, including 84 solo and nine for losses. He also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble, had one sack and one safety.
Davis was a terror from sideline to sideline and it didn't matter whether the other team was running the ball or passing it because he had a knack for finding it.
"Flying to the hole and making the tackle," Davis said of his strengths. "Then having the rest of the team rally to the ball."
That "flying to the hole and making the tackle" is where Davis said he made his most improvement.
"I was just able to get to the ball faster this year," he said. "I was just faster. Just practice hard, work hard and do your job."
Davis said his team's defensive line played a big part in his success.
"That was huge," he said. "You couldn't do anything back there (at linebacker) without the defensive line. They played very well."
Cubs coach Dave Ward said Davis first got his attention as a freshman playing on offense.
While Davis continued to be a force on offense throughout his high school career, it didn't take long before he was starting on defense as well.
"We first noticed Connor as a freshman on offense because of his relentless style of running the ball right through a would-be tackler," Ward said. "Rarely could one defensive player bring him down as his legs kept churning ... Connor played linebacker with that same attitude. He drove into every ballcarrier with the determination to drop the running back in his tracks."
Davis became a defensive starter his sophomore year, and Ward said by the time he was a junior he was the Cubs' best defensive player.
"He is the type of force that allowed us to build the defense around him," Ward said. " As a middle linebacker, he could run down the play in either direction.
"The opponents' offense had a hard time blocking Connor because of his athleticism and his ability to quickly read his keys."
Davis said, "I just wanted to be up in it. I liked the contact."
Davis set the tone with his physical play, while at the same time providing his teammates with confidence through what Ward describes as a "calm leadership."
"Connor's toughness is the essence for any accomplished athlete, and the main ingredient for every successful team," Ward said.
