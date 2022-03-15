Sarah Cook is stacking up the accolades following an outstanding senior season for the La Conner High School girls' basketball team.
The latest is being named Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Basketball Player of the Year. That recognition comes on the heels of Cook being named Northwest 2B/1B League MVP.
"Overall, I am really happy with how I played, and how well we played as a team," Cook said.
A four-year starter for La Conner, Cook averaged 17.3 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists this season, leading the Braves to a 23-2 record and a fourth-place finish in the Class 2B State Tournament.
For her career, she finished with 1,008 points and played in every game her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
“Sarah has been a pleasure to coach," Braves coach Scott Novak said. "In four years of coaching Sarah, she never had a bad day of practice. It was always 100% focus and effort.
"She is one of the most versatile players I have ever coached. She is excellent both in the post and out on the perimeter, and she runs the floor as well as anybody I’ve seen at the high school level."
Playing with confidence, particularly on defense, is what Cook said she really improved on from last year. She said it allowed her to play her hardest on both ends of the court.
"Rebounding was big for me this season, and attacking the rim so I could get to the foul line more," she said.
"Defensive rebounds and defensive stops are really the best feeling for me. I always felt if I stopped them from scoring now we can go score and then work to get it back."
Basketball is Cook's top sport, despite accolades on the volleyball court as well as in track and field.
"I grew up around basketball," she said. "My brother and sister both played and so I have been around the sport my whole life. I started playing competitively at a young age."
Next school year, Cook plans to attend Skagit Valley College. She hopes to play basketball and volleyball there.
"I'm all about sports," she said.
From there, she hopes to transfer to a four-year college and continue to play basketball while studying environmental science or education.
Cook will have a fan looking on.
"I’m looking forward to following her college career,” Novak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.