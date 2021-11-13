The day before the state high school cross country meet, Jessica Frydenlund wasn't sure she could win a title.
She had gotten a glimpse of the runner she viewed as the race favorite and felt intimidated by her size.
Frydenlund, an Anacortes High School junior, texted her mother about her doubts.
"All my mom said was, 'Go out there and run the best race you can. And whatever happens, happens,'" Frydenlund said.
At race time, Frydenlund was at her best.
She took control of the race early and finished off her stiffest competition over the final 1,800 meters of the 5,000-meter race to win a state Class 2A title in 17 minutes, 58.70 seconds.
That included beating tall Ellensburg senior Kate Laurent, the top returning Class 2A finisher from the last time the state meet was held in 2019, and the runner Frydenlund saw as the race favorite.
Frydenlund, who became the fifth Skagit County runner to win a state cross country title, is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"It feels pretty much amazing," Frydenlund said of winning a state title. "Going back a year ago, I never thought I could do this."
As a freshman, Frydenlund finished 41st in the state meet — Laurent was fourth — then had trouble getting excited for a season last winter that was abbreviated because of COVID-19.
"It was just the same people (as competition)," she said. "We knew what to expect every meet so it wasn't fun for us."
The fun came back this season.
Frydenlund ran 11 races and won 10 of them.
All of her wins were by big margins, including the Skagit County Championships by 1 minute, 33 seconds, the Northwest Conference Championships by 53 seconds, the Northwest 2A District Championships by 1 minute, 4 seconds and the state meet by 20 seconds.
Of her 10 wins this season, Frydenlund's closest race came in an Oct. 6 conference meet in which she finished 14 seconds ahead of Meridian's Kayla Aalpoel.
"It's a little bit challenging," Frydenlund said of running out front. "Since you're running by yourself, you don't really know if you are going as fast as you can because no one is challenging you."
At the state meet, Frydenlund led by 3 seconds at the 1-mile mark of the roughly 3-mile race and by 4 seconds at the 2-mile mark.
But she finished the final 1.1 miles in 6 minutes, 25 seconds — 16 seconds faster than the final 1.1 miles from runner-up Logan Hofstee of East Valley High School of Spokane.
Frydenlund's only loss came Sept. 25 at the Nike Portland XC meet. There she ran in the heat of the Portland area in an elite field that included runners from California, Idaho, Oregon, Colorado and Washington.
Frydenlund went out too fast in the heat and placed 25th.
"At the start I was running at a full-out sprint," she said. "I was tired at the first mile trying to keep up with them instead of staying back."
Though the high school season has ended, Frydenlund has a couple more meets to run. By early December she'll take a week off before resuming her training.
"I'm just going to live my life and relax," she said of the week away from running. "It will be a complete break. If I don't, I'll probably get burned out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.