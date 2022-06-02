Emma Worgum wasn't happy about the way she putted on the first day of her state high school golf tournament.
So after her first-round 3-over-par 75, she went to the practice green for about three hours to work on her putting.
"That first day, I was so happy with what I shot, but I left a lot putts out there," said Worgum, a La Conner High School senior. "My putting was kind of rocky."
The extra work paid off.
Worgum shot a second-round 3-under-par 69 to win the Class 2B/1B state title by 17 strokes.
For a season that also included a fifth-place finish at the Burlington-Edison Girls' Invitational and a first-place Bi-District 2B/1B Tournament finish, Worgum is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Golfer of the Year.
She was also honored in 2019 as a freshman.
There was no golf season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and no honorees were named in 2021 because of pandemic-shortened seasons.
Worgum is only the fifth Skagit County girl to win a state golf title since state tournament play began in 1989. Only one, four-time champion Kelli Kamimura of Sedro-Woolley, has won more than one title.
Worgum said she had a good reason for going to the practice green for the extra work.
Last summer, she led a tournament on the first day and said she thought she had it in the bag. But a competitor had a better second round and got past her.
"I said (at the state tournament), 'I can't let that happen again,'" said Worgum.
She said when she went to the practice green, there was no specific mechanical issue she felt she needed to fix.
She instead focused on the repetition of the extra work.
"I couldn't necessarily figure out mechanically how to putt better," Worgum said. "I went there thinking if I putt enough it will go in and it will feel more natural."
Worgum's season included six nine-hole league matches in which she twice shot even-par.
At the Burlington-Edison Girls' Invitational, she shot 78 at Skagit Golf & Country Club to finish two strokes off the lead. And at her bi-district meet at Gallery Golf Course in Oak Harbor, she shot an 80.
Worgum has long since proven she can play at a high level.
As a freshman, she had rounds of 83 and 86 to place 12th at a state tournament that included 1A, 2B and 1B schools.
This year, during a league season in which she paired up against the best golfers available — whether they were boys or girls — Worgum focused more on the courses than the competition.
"I just like to compete with the golf course," she said of how she approaches the game. "I try to make par or better on every hole. I think of it that way."
Worgum, whose best round has been a 66 in a practice round at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton, Oregon, is now headed to Western Washington University.
She will play on the women's golf team and plans to study environmental science.
"I'm super excited," Worgum said. "(Playing in college) has been by goal since I first started golfing."
