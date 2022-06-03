At the start of the high school tennis season, Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn were looking for new doubles partners.
Each had lost their partners from the previous season — Kennedy's to graduation and Flynn’s to singles — and neither was interested in moving to singles.
So they paired up with each other.
The Anacortes High School players went on to post a 17-2 overall record from their team's No. 1 doubles spot and a fourth-place finish in the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
"It was a surprise, yeah," said Flynn.
The surprise was that the tall, somewhat quiet Flynn and the smaller, talkative Kennedy could make their way among the Northwest Conference elite so quickly.
Kennedy, a junior, and Flynn, a sophomore, knew each other a little bit from a 2021 COVID-shortened tennis season and from having once played basketball together.
But how they would play together was anybody's guess.
"I guess we didn't really know," Kennedy said.
Coach Elaina Meyers said Kennedy and Flynn had a couple things going for them. They are both athletic — Kennedy plays soccer and Flynn volleyball — and both have "a huge desire to win."
And the pair says that some of their physical differences play a role in their success.
Kennedy is fast and when playing along the baseline is good at keeping the ball deep. And Flynn has the height and reach to be good at the net.
"She's fast and that makes up for me being slow," said Flynn.
The pair said they realized they might be pretty good after a midseason win over Lynden's Kalanie Newcomb and Adia Newcomb.
They had faced several of the conference's better doubles teams by that point, giving them a good measuring stick of where they stood.
Being undefeated, they opened the district tournament as the top seed.
That was a little unnerving.
"There was a target on our backs," Kennedy said. "And everyone who played us had nothing to lose, because they were playing the No. 1 seed."
After a bye and two wins to open the tournament, Kennedy and Flynn lost in the semifinals to make their road to a state tournament berth all the more difficult.
They split their final two district matches.
The pair, who really didn't have much tennis experience going into this season, said they have learned a lot about the game.
"I think this year we learned a lot of strategy," Flynn said.
For next year, they want to build on this season, and as Flynn said, "Maybe not be as predictable."
And the goal for next season is about playing as well in the district tournament as during the regular season.
"I think we just want to go to state," said Kennedy. "I think that's our motivation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.