Heather Vanderbeek scored 314 points this season for her Sedro-Woolley High School track and field team.
To put that in perspective, an athlete must score 20 points to earn a varsity letter in track and field at Sedro-Woolley.
At the Class 2A state meet, Vanderbeek scored 21 of her team's 22 points by finishing second in the high jump, second in the 100 hurdles and third in the triple jump.
Her team finished ninth.
"She had an unbelievable state meet," Sedro-Woolley coach Johnny Lee said. "It was crazy she scored that many points."
For her standout season, Vanderbeek is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
The senior set a goal at the start of the season to go to the state meet in multiple events.
"That's what I wanted to do," Vanderbeek said.
She said the biggest surprise of the state meet was that she finished third in the triple jump — and with a personal-best mark. She had been expecting to finish fifth or sixth.
Lee described Vanderbeek as your prototypical heptathlete.
"She's strong, she's fast and in the events she needs finesse, she has that as well," he said. "A lot of her success is just very natural. If you were going to design an athlete to do multi-events, you would design a female like Heather."
Vanderbeek recently competed in a state heptathlon event in a field comprised of competitors from the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications.
"I ended up taking third overall," she said. "It was so much fun. I mean I really loved it. I mean I got to compete against the best athlete in Washington state. She was amazing and I have no doubt she will be in the Olympics some day."
Vanderbeek also qualified for the state meet as a freshman in 2019. State meets were not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the regular season, Vanderbeek competed in five events. She said she expected to face more competition as the season progressed, but that never really happened.
"That was a bit surprising," she said.
Vanderbeek also competed in volleyball, basketball and cross country during her high school years.
She is a fanatic about training.
"I love the gym," Vanderbeek said. "I love working out."
Vanderbeek will compete for Central Washington University next year on a track scholarship.
"I am really looking forward to competing at that next level," she said. "Central has a lot to offer. I wanted that Division II competition.
"I am assigned to hurdles (at Central), but I hope to talk to the coach so I can do the heptathlon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.