Though Delaney Cobbs is a senior at La Conner High School, she stood a single step below the top of the podium at Mat Classic wearing the blue and gold of Burlington-Edison.
For her 24-4 record and second-place finish at 190 pounds at the girls' state wrestling championships, Cobbs is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Wrestler of the Year.
Because La Conner does not offer girls' wrestling, Cobbs has wrestled for the Tigers since she was a freshman.
She started wrestling at the age of 5 and capped her final high school season by reaching her goal — to place at state.
As the season progressed, and the wins stacked up, Cobbs' goal went from simply placing at state to wrestling in the finals.
"The last three years had been really hard because I hadn't placed (at state) and I had been wrestling for so long," Cobbs said. "So after last year, I really had a lot of hope for this year. I felt confident I would make it to the finals and I was able to. It was really good to be able to accomplish that my senior year."
In that final match, Cobbs ran headlong into her nemesis, Alivia White of Marysville-Pilchuck.
Cobbs had tangled with White — and lost to — in three tournament finals this season. Cobbs said the two had wrestled against each other since they were about 6.
"We've gone back and forth," said Cobbs who suffered all four of her losses this season at the hands of White. "This is the first year I wrestled her in high school.
"We wrestled against each other in Texas at the nationals. I'd say we've wrestled each other hundreds of times. She has this ability to completely change her style when she wrestles me. I was ready (at state), but I made one small mistake and she capitalized on it."
Cobbs has no regrets about how she wrestled in the state tournament.
"Taking second, it was a huge accomplishment," she said. "I wouldn't change anything. I am so glad my last match was against her. We will always be rivals, and the chance to finish by wrestling her was a memorable experience."
From her junior to senior seasons, the biggest change Cobbs said she made involved her mindset. She tried to keep herself from being so singularly focused on winning.
The COVID-shortened season of 2021, in which no invitationals or postseason meets were held, was actually beneficial to Cobbs.
"Last year actually helped me even though it was a weird, six-match thing," Cobbs said. "It really helped me because I didn't have to focus on making it to state and winning all these tournaments. I just got to wrestle and that helped me going into this year."
And this year was about having fun on the mat.
"For me, all the hard work that led into this year was used," Cobbs said. "All the time and effort went into this."
Wrestling in the Tigers program for four years went smoothly for her. She said the team and coaches at Burlington-Edison welcomed her from the start.
"It was great," Cobbs said of the experience. "It was really a fantastic opportunity."
A two-sport athlete, Cobbs also played soccer for La Conner.
Looming on the horizon is a freshman year at Washington State University where Cobbs — and her perfect 4.0 GPA — plans on studying to become a sports nutritionist.
"Wrestling, I'm done with it," she said. "I ended where I wanted it to end."
