Zach Watson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Burlington-Edison High School football team.
While he excelled on both sides of the ball, it was his exploits at quarterback that have earned the senior Skagit Valley Herald Offensive Football Player of the Year honors.
"I thought we did really well this year as a team, considering everything," Watson said. "We really improved and the program is heading in the right direction, and it was great to a part of that."
Watson carried the ball 145 times, amassing 1,215 yards for an average of 8.4 yards per rush and 14 touchdowns.
Through the air, he was 70-for-138 for 1,085 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Those numbers came in only eight games.
"I enjoy having the ball in my hands," Watson said. "I want that pressure in those game situations, knowing you can change the game on a single play. I want that."
He did just that both on the ground and through the air.
And Watson certainly didn't shy away from contact.
"It was a lot of fun to run the ball," he said. "I did it more this year than before."
Watson is only the third Skagit County football player in at least the past 21 seasons to rush for 1,000 yards and throw for 1,000 in a season.
He joins Concrete's Peyton Sanchez (2019) and La Conner's Sean Hulbert (2012).
Watson, who said he enjoys running and passing equally, started the season with a goal of passing for more than 1,000 yards.
"I really didn't think much about rushing until after a few games," Watson said. "That's when I saw I was on track to get over 1,000 for each. And I was just like, 'OK, that's pretty cool. I'll take it.'"
Watson gives credit to his linemen.
"They did a great job," he said. "They put in a lot of work in the offseason as well. They really stepped up."
Watson said he improved in a number of ways this season. The biggest was in his strength, which was a point of emphasis for the Tigers program.
"I spent a lot of time in the weight room," Watson said. "That helped a lot, including with my quickness. Arm strength, that just comes with throwing the ball around more, which I did because I really wanted to improve on my accuracy."
It showed as he completed 51% of his passes.
He also got more familiar with his receivers and their route-running capabilities. The group stayed after practice and even got together on weekends.
And Watson understood the game better this season.
"Each and every year it (the game) slows down," he said. "This year, my senior year, it definitely was slower, and reading defenses was much easier this year."
Watson wants to continue to play football at the next level. He said there has been interest from a couple colleges, but nothing is set.
"I would really like to continue to play quarterback," he said. "But I'd be open to anything. Whatever the team needs. If that means defense, I'd be happy to play safety."
