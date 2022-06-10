Sedro-Woolley High School softball player Kiah Trammell admits to enjoying practices more than games.
"I love working hard and then seeing it all pay off," she said. "Even the small successes, those are great."
The senior shortstop had successes great and small this season.
She hit .476 — the sixth-best average in school history — tied the school single-season home run record with 11, had 13 doubles, 37 RBI and 34 runs scored.
For a season in which she helped her team go 18-4, Trammell is the Skagit Valley Herald Softball Player of the Year.
"This year, honestly, I surprised myself," she said. "This was one of the best seasons of my career."
This season, Trammell was named first team all-Northwest Conference for the second time. She was a first-team all-conference pick as a freshman, and because of COVID-19 all-conference picks were not made in 2020 and 2021.
"I really came into this year with the mindset to just play for myself," Trammell said. "That mindset really helped me this season because it had held me back in the past.
"But I had so many girls who had my back, it allowed me to play my game. That I could go all out and trust the outcome. This was such a great team to be a part of."
Trammell desire to put in the work is not lost on her coach.
"She's the kind of athlete who sets the bar higher each practice, and her presence and leadership raises her teammates' intensity at practice on a daily basis," Sedro-Woolley coach Maddie Jones said. "She always left the field covered in dirt. She went all out every day without even being asked."
Defensively, Trammell had a .854 fielding percentage. She made the switch from catcher to shortstop her freshman year and has thrived.
"It's great to be in the field because I get to talk to all my teammates," she said. "It was so much fun to play the infield this year."
And she takes pride in her fielding.
"I have really been grinding the last year and a half," Trammell said. "Lots of ground balls and practice. I really had to work on flowing to the ball and my reaction to the ball at shortstop. All that really paid off this year."
Trammell, who plays club softball for the Northwest Sidewinders, is now getting set to play in college.
She will take her 3.90 GPA and an associate's degree she has earned from Skagit Valley College to Surprise, Arizona, where she will play for Ottawa University Arizona.
"Playing in college has been a goal since I started," Trammell said. "For awhile, I lost that passion, but I found it. One day after practice, I totally realized I couldn't live without softball. The opportunity is super exciting."
