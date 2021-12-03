Ellie Marble capped her junior volleyball season at La Conner High School with a second state title.
For her outstanding efforts on the court, Marble has been named Skagit Valley Herald Volleyball Player of the Year.
She adds the accolade to being named Northwest 2B/1B League MVP.
"Honestly, I was just happy to have a real season after last year," Marble said of a 2020-21 school year in which no state championships were held. "This year got off to a rough start. We started, then we had a COVID outbreak and when we came back, we felt there were some missing pieces. We were still winning our games, but we just weren't clicking. At state, we put it altogether."
And with Marble having another year of high school volleyball left, the wins will undoubtedly continue to mount.
"You can always improve your game," she said. "You want to get better."
Marble has a competitive fire that burns fast and hot, and ignites whenever she steps onto the court.
"To be honest, I hate to lose," she said. "I am just so competitive and it's not always about the big hit. It's just about getting the point any way you can, no matter what."
That mentality of not wanting to lose has permeated the Braves' program.
La Conner finished the season 22-0, garnering a third consecutive Class 2B state title. The Braves cruised through the state tournament bracket without dropping a game.
For a bit of historical perspective, La Conner has won 72 consecutive matches. It hasn't lost since dropping the seventh-place match at the 2017 Class 2B State Tournament.
"It's just really cool we've had this success," Marble said. "But we weren't thinking about it. Not until later."
Besides the drive to win, Marble's physical abilities on the court are impressive.
"For me, my game's strength really changes day to day," she said. "I feel I can always rely on my defense. Some days it's my hitting and others it's my jumping. But my hitting is what I would say is my strength."
And Marble can bring it. When she elevates above the net, cocks her arm and unleashes, it's a look-out-below moment for whoever is on the other side.
There are aspects of Marble's game she wants to improve, such as her blocking.
"I've been playing volleyball for as long as I can remember," she said. "My mom (Suzanne Marble) has been the (La Conner) coach forever."
Ellie Marble was extremely pleased with being able to help send this year's seniors off with a state title.
"I'm really proud of the fact our seniors got to win state," she said. "That they had that moment. I feel bad for last year's seniors. They didn't get that chance. I am so happy (this year's seniors) got to end on a win they so deserved."
At the same time, Ellie Marble enjoyed the success.
"This season was a lot of fun," she said. "This team really meshed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.