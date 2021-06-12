MOUNT VERNON — Soggy, unplayable infields will be a thing of the past at the Skagit Valley Playfields as synthetic turf is being installed.
The outfields of all four fields will remain grass.
"What we realized as a limiting factor was when we had to shut down games or call games because of inclement weather it was always because of the infields getting wet and becoming unplayable," Skagit County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams said.
He said the new infields will allow the department to lengthen seasons and reduce maintenance on the fields.
Maintenance included dragging the dirt infields before and after games, lining the infields with chalk and trying to remove water after it had rained.
"None of that is going to have to be done," Adams said. "It's really exciting."
The work is being paid for with a state Youth Athletic Field grant Skagit County Parks and Recreation received several years ago. While the department had hoped to get the project completed before now, the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays.
"We finally got everything in place and were able to start the project," Adams said. "Fortunately, we've had really, really good weather this spring so it has really gone well."
About half of the $650,000 price tag was covered by the state grant. The county chipped in $150,000, and the department received $150,000 from Skagit Valley College and more funding from the Softball Association of Skagit County.
"When you put all that together, it's going to come as a great value to Skagit County taxpayers," Adams said.
A new fee schedule for the fields will be coming soon. Adams said it will be comparable to what is seen in Whatcom and Snohomish counties.
Three of the four fields will be completed by the end of the month. Construction material shortages will delay work on the fourth field, but Adams said he anticipates it being completed by mid-July.
The turf was made by Sprinturf, the same company Skagit Valley College used for its soccer field.
The softball fields will have the capability to switch to as many as six mound and base locations.
"There isn't going to be a league that isn't going to be able to play on these fields," Adams said.
And the fields have already sparked interest as leagues seek out tournament venues.
"With four fields all clustered together like we have, it's perfect for tournaments and we are going to be able to accommodate a lot of different leagues," Adams said. "We are already getting a ton of phone calls from tournament directors wanting to get their tournaments established. We foresee these fields getting a tremendous amount of use."
