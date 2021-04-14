Two weeks into the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, fields at both of Skagit County’s tulip farms are bursting with color.
The cold nights and warm days are providing prime blooming conditions this week, said Andrew Miller, a co-owners of Tulip Town.
Even with COVID-19 precautions being taken at both farms — including requiring tickets to be purchased in advance online — the festival has been just as busy as normal, if not more so, Miller said.
Morgan and David Lepper flew from Los Angeles to celebrate Morgan Lepper’s 28th birthday with her favorite flower, the tulip, she said.
“We were just walking and thinking, what a memory this is going to be for us,” Morgan Lepper said as she and David picked their own bouquets, something that was included in the cost of an “experience pass” at Tulip Town.
The couple visited RoozenGaarde on Tuesday, they said. With the sweeping views of Mount Baker in the background, Morgan Lepper said it reminded her of one of her favorite movies, “The Sound of Music.”
This weekend is likely to be a prime time to visit the tulips at either farm, Miller said. For more information and to reserve tickets visit tulips.com or tuliptown.com.
