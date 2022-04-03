The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival got underway Friday with tulip viewings, art and a farmers’ market. The festivities continued Saturday with more tulips and other events, including a chili and chowder cookoff.

The fourth annual Skagit Chili & Chowder Cook-Off was held at Farmstrong Brewing Company in Mount Vernon.

Amateur and professional chefs came out to compete. The winner was chosen by a crowd vote.

Among those attending was Megan Malik, who traveled from Holland for the tulip festival.

“We have beautiful tulips in Holland but the events surrounding this festival are like none other,” Malik said. “The soups here today are amazing but the community you can see forming around it is the true beauty.”

Each chef had multiple large pots of soup and served around a hundred people.

The festival continues through the end of April. For more information, visit tulipfestival.org.

— Reporter Courtney Gullett: 360-416-2141, cgullett@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Goskagit

