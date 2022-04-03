...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT
Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM
PDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening
through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM
PDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from this evening
through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival got underway Friday with tulip viewings, art and a farmers’ market. The festivities continued Saturday with more tulips and other events, including a chili and chowder cookoff.
The fourth annual Skagit Chili & Chowder Cook-Off was held at Farmstrong Brewing Company in Mount Vernon.
Amateur and professional chefs came out to compete. The winner was chosen by a crowd vote.
Among those attending was Megan Malik, who traveled from Holland for the tulip festival.
“We have beautiful tulips in Holland but the events surrounding this festival are like none other,” Malik said. “The soups here today are amazing but the community you can see forming around it is the true beauty.”
Each chef had multiple large pots of soup and served around a hundred people.
The festival continues through the end of April. For more information, visit tulipfestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.