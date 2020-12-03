The Skagit Valley Family YMCA has received $258,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.
The money comes from the federal government through a grant program administered by the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to a news release.
Skagit Valley Family YMCA CEO Dean Snider said staff are discussing how the money will be spent, but said it will support the YMCA’s child care offerings during the pandemic.
Since early in the pandemic, the nonprofit has been partnering with school districts to offer child care in schools, and to facilitate online learning for children whose parents work and can’t stay home with them.
“We’re excited to continue to serve Skagit,” Snider said, adding the YMCA will likely have more solid plans for the grant next week.
In all, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is distributing $8.1 million in federal funds to 38 local and two statewide community-based organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.