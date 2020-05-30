Some Skagit County residents may be the victims of fraud caused by an ATM “skimmer” placed on machines in Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.
A “skimmer” is a device designed to look like parts of an ATM but that actually records the information for criminal use.
“We did get hit here in Skagit County by a skimmer,” Mount Vernon police Lt. Greg Booth said. “Everybody hears about this type of stuff happening, but it’s usually somewhere else.”
Booth said his department was notified by North Coast Credit Union’s corporate office of the scheme after the credit union received an influx of fraudulent charge complaints.
By viewing surveillance video and doing research on the complaints, the company’s security department confirmed that, during a few days in late April and early May, a man put skimming equipment on two of its branch ATMs — at least once in Mount Vernon and a few times in Sedro-Woolley, Booth said.
Video showed the man walking up to the ATM and then returning later to remove the devices, Booth said.
“We don’t have the device,” Booth said. “He always goes back and retrieves it.”
It’s possible the man used the device on other banks’ ATMs as well, Booth said.
“There’s probably more,” he said.
Booth said there are ways for people to protect themselves against skimming devices.
Before inserting a card into the slot, people should examine the ATM machine, he said. One clue as to whether the machine has been tampered with is whether the seals on the machine’s edges have been broken or are loose, he said.
People should pull the part of the machine where the card is inserted, Booth said. If it is loose or makes any noise, it’s possible it has been tampered with.
“Grab on and wiggle stuff around,” he said. “It should be really, really tight.”
Once scammers have attached a skimming device to the card reader, they still need the account’s PIN number, Booth said.
To get that information, some scammers wait a distance away where the patron is unlikely to see them, but where they can still see the person enter their PIN. To guard against that, Booth suggested people use one hand to cover the keypad.
Scammers have also placed near-identical keypad covers over the ATM’s actual keypad, Booth said.
To spot the fake coverings, people can also tug on those, as well. If there is any movement or noise, the keypad may be compromised, Booth said.
“The main this is: do your review of the ATM machine,” Booth said. “If you do your due diligence up front, you’re probably going to be able to catch it.”
Anyone who suspects tampering of an ATM should inform the bank, Booth said. If it’s closed, people should call law enforcement.
Anyone who suspects they may have been the victim of fraud should report it to their local police department, Booth said.
Complaints are being compiled for an investigation being conducted by the FBI, he said.
