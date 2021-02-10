Slippery road conditions due to sudden snow and ice likely caused several cars to spin out Wednesday morning on Highway 20 near Sharpes Corner.
At least four cars have been involved in separate incidents, and one vehicle was in a ditch, said State Patrol trooper Rocky Oliphant.
In an email advisory, the Anacortes Police Department cautioned that roads are slick and advised travelers to avoid Sharpes Corner if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.