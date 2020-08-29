Firefighters with the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and local fire districts have contained a small brush fire in an area south of Rockport.
DNR crews responded shortly before 1 p.m. Friday to the fire near Illabot Creek Road east of Highway 530, said DNR spokesperson Janet Pearce.
Skagit County fire districts 10 and 19 also responded to the scene.
As of Saturday morning, crews had contained the 1.5-acre fire and were working to mop up hot spots, Pearce said.
She said the fire burned in an area with debris from logging operations. Its cause of the fire is under investigation.
