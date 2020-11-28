MOUNT VERNON — Shoppers turned out Saturday to support local shops in a year that has been especially tough on small businesses.
Small Business Saturday is a nationally observed shopping holiday the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Mount Vernon Downtown Association promotes the event locally each year.
Annie McCoy of Mount Vernon, with 18-month-old daughter Luna, purchased gifts for family members at elSage Designs. She said she is trying to avoid shopping at sites such as Amazon.
“I’m making a more concerted effort to shop at local stores,” she said.
McCoy said she feels safe shopping in-person as long as everyone wears masks and practices social distancing.
The holiday shopping season — one of the busiest times of the year for many businesses — has collided with a fall surge in COVID-19 cases. Statewide restrictions announced two weeks ago capped store occupancy for retailers at 25%.
Small lines formed outside some stores Saturday as customers waited for the go-ahead to enter.
In front of Kids Stuff, Dawn Shimer of Burlington waited with her niece to enter the store, while her sister and other niece were let in to shop.
Shimer said she always tries to support local businesses during the holidays, and she doesn’t mind having to wait “as long as everyone is safe and healthy.”
As she exited the toy store, Jennifer Pitner of Mount Vernon, with Zoey, 4, and Lucas, 2, said she was also putting more effort into shopping local this year.
She bought a kids’ cookbook and games, with the goal to find activities to entertain her kids while stuck at home.
Across the street at In Good Spirit, the gift shop’s co-owner, Ken McLaughlin, said his business is depending on holiday sales, especially after having to close temporarily in the spring.
“It’s been a tough first year for us to be open,” he said.
McLaughlin said business has been slower, but people are still shopping.
“People are more careful in their choices,” he said.
McLaughlin said with the new restrictions, it’s easy for the small shop to reach capacity.
Ellen Gamson, executive director of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, said earlier this month that shoppers can also support businesses through online purchases and curbside pickup.
The downtown association has produced a holiday gift guide that includes gift suggestions from local businesses and links to online merchandise. Hard copies are available at downtown stores, and an online version is available at downtownmountvernon.org/holiday-shopping-guide
