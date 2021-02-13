Residents of Skagit County woke up to wintery weather Saturday morning and snow continued to fall through early afternoon.
Most of the county received between 2 and 4 inches overnight, though some areas, including east of Mount Vernon and south Fidalgo Island received up to 8 inches, according to a map of snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.
The weather service expects additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches across Western Washington through late Saturday afternoon, according to a Saturday morning report. A winter storm warning remains in effect for western Skagit County through 4 p.m.
Travel is expected to be difficult in the wintery conditions. The state Department of Transportation advises travelers to stay home if they can, and if they can't take it slow on the roads and give other drivers plenty of space.
State Patrol troopers in Skagit, Whatcom, Island and Snohomish counties responded to 42 collisions over seven hours starting early Saturday, according to a Tweet from trooper Rocky Oliphant.
