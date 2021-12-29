Snow brings with it recreational opportunities By Skagit Valley Herald staff OLIVER HAMLIN Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Kinley Nault races her father Sean down a hill Monday as mother April and sister Evie watch from the top at the Skagit River Park Playfields in Burlington. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Five-year-old Maverick Nault sleds down a hill Monday in Burlington. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit River Park Playfields in Burlington were a good place Monday to get out and enjoy the snow.Large open fields gave dogs room to run, and the levee along the river provided an ideal hill with ample room for sledding. Members of the Nault family of Burlington took turns racing down the hill while the rest of the family watched.After falling off her sled and opting to run down the hill instead, 9-year-old Kinley narrowly beat her father Sean who remained on his sled. More from this section Skagit County hires new director of Public Works Posted: 3:30 p.m. Highway 20 repair work to resume Posted: 1:15 p.m. Tuesday’s Prep Roundup: Sedro-Woolley girls win second straight Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Dec. 29 Christmas Fund donors Posted: Dec. 28, 2021 On the Beat Posted: Dec. 28, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snow Nault Family Burlington Skagit River Park Playfields Monday Sean Sport Playfields Hill Sled Levee Room OLIVER HAMLIN Follow OLIVER HAMLIN Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today This Anacortesan is on ‘Jeopardy!’ Who is Josette Curtis? Hundreds without power during Skagit County cold snap New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits Winter officially arrives in Skagit County Sedro-Woolley man celebrates one-year anniversary of heart transplant Submit your event now Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
