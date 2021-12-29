The Skagit River Park Playfields in Burlington were a good place Monday to get out and enjoy the snow.

Large open fields gave dogs room to run, and the levee along the river provided an ideal hill with ample room for sledding. 

Members of the Nault family of Burlington took turns racing down the hill while the rest of the family watched.

After falling off her sled and opting to run down the hill instead, 9-year-old Kinley narrowly beat her father Sean who remained on his sled. 

