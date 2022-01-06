Snow makes its return in Skagit County By KIMBERLY CAUVEL @Kimberly_SVH KIMBERLY CAUVEL Author email Jan 6, 2022 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sedro-Woolley School District staff took this photo early Thursday morning on South Skagit Highway, a route the district services with buses. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Some schools in Skagit County were closed Thursday for a snow day.Safety on area roads, which were blanketed in snow and will likely become slick as it melts, was a major concern, according to various school districts.The Anacortes, La Conner, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley school districts are closed, according to announcements on their webpages.Several inches fell overnight Wednesday, just a day or two after the last snowfall accumulation melted away. Additional snowfall is in the forecast for Friday night into Saturday, but is not expected to stick in most of the county, with low temperatures this week in the 30s and high temperatures in the 40s.The Concrete area, however, could see 2-3 inches of snow accumulation through the weekend, according to the forecast. Areas of east Skagit County above 4,000 feet in elevation are under a National Weather Service winter storm warning because of the potential for 12 to 40 inches of snow. — Reporter Kimberly Cauvel: 360-416-2199, kcauvel@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kimberly_SVH, Facebook.com/bykimberlycauvel More from this section Mount Vernon High School's historic auditorium being restored Posted: 6 a.m. On the Beat Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Skagit County's COVID-19 testing site to reopen Thursday Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Seismic project at Skagit County Courthouse could be delayed Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Burlington-Edison tops Mount Vernon in girls’ wrestling Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Schools Closed Snow Skagit County National Weather Service Forecast Meteorology Inch Winter Accumulation KIMBERLY CAUVEL Author email Follow KIMBERLY CAUVEL Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Another piece of Skagit County farmland protected from development New COVID-19 cases in Skagit County again climb above 300 for the week New program offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits Mental health professional partners with east county deputies On the Beat Submit your event now. Tweets by goskagit
