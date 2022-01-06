South Skagit Highway

Sedro-Woolley School District staff took this photo early Thursday morning on South Skagit Highway, a route the district services with buses.

 Submitted photo

Some schools in Skagit County were closed Thursday for a snow day.

Safety on area roads, which were blanketed in snow and will likely become slick as it melts, was a major concern, according to various school districts.

The Anacortes, La Conner, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley school districts are closed, according to announcements on their webpages.

Several inches fell overnight Wednesday, just a day or two after the last snowfall accumulation melted away.

Additional snowfall is in the forecast for Friday night into Saturday, but is not expected to stick in most of the county, with low temperatures this week in the 30s and high temperatures in the 40s.

The Concrete area, however, could see 2-3 inches of snow accumulation through the weekend, according to the forecast. 

Areas of east Skagit County above 4,000 feet in elevation are under a National Weather Service winter storm warning because of the potential for 12 to 40 inches of snow. 

— Reporter Kimberly Cauvel: 360-416-2199, kcauvel@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kimberly_SVH, Facebook.com/bykimberlycauvel

