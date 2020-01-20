Snowstorms last week have boosted snowpack in the North Cascades from 64% of normal at the end of 2019 to 95% Monday.
Snowpack is important in the state because as it melts it supplies water for streams and rivers during the summer.
Having ample snow in the mountains come spring means a better chance of keeping the flow of rivers, including the Skagit, healthy for fish and robust enough to support communities, farms and industry that rely on the rivers for water.
The accumulation of snowpack is watched closely through the winter by organizations including the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service and the state Department of Ecology.
The state's water supply forecast for summer and fall is based on the amount of snowpack built up in the mountains by April 1.
That means there is still time to continue building water reserves in the form of mountain snow, or to lose what has accumulated if temperatures cause early melting.
While snowpack over the past month accumulated rapidly — from in the 30% range in mid-December to in the 90% range in mid-January — the outlook for maintaining the snowpack isn’t promising.
Long-term forecasts from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center suggest the next four weeks may be warmer and drier than normal throughout the state.
