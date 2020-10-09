ANACORTES — Supporters of Joe Biden spanned both sides of Commercial Avenue in Anacortes on Friday afternoon during a 22-block socially-distanced rally for the presidential candidate.
Organizer Marilyn Oshiro said she wanted the message of the rally to be one of respect.
She said it’s possible to show up and demonstrate for a candidate while keeping others safe and following public health guidelines.
Oshiro said about 300 people signed up to attend, with groups standing on the sidewalks from 12th to 34th streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.