MOUNT VERNON — On the roof of the historic former post office building in downtown Mount Vernon are new solar panels, which will generate renewable energy and supply about a third of the building’s electricity.
The solar panel installation, completed last month, was done with little impact to the 1935 building’s appearance or character.
“I was pleasantly surprised looking up from the sidewalk that you can only really see a couple of panels barely peeking out,” said Brian Poppe, the building’s owner and partner at HKP Architects.
The building’s tenants include HKP Architects, the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, and offices for U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene.
Poppe said the solar panels, which were made by a Bellingham manufacturer, are part of an energy retrofit project that has included swapping out fluorescent light bulbs for more energy-efficient LEDs.
He said the project will offset about 30% of the building’s electricity use annually — the solar panels will offset about 27% and the LED light bulbs about 3%.
The building’s tenants will be able to reduce their monthly electric bills by generating their own electricity, and by using less of it.
The estimated annual savings will be about $1,800, according to a report from the Community Energy Challenge, a program of Sustainable Connections, which helped with the installation.
Janet Kim, spokesperson for Puget Sound Energy, said in an email that the solar power systems installed by PSE’s residential and business customers throughout the region produce enough energy to power about 7,500 homes a year.
Solar power represents just under 1% of the utility’s energy mix, with coal at 36%, hydroelectric at 32%, natural gas at 20% and wind at 10%, according to PSE.
The building’s solar power system will offset about 11,000 pounds of carbon annually, equivalent to 555 gallons of gasoline or the carbon sequestered by 305 trees, according to a report from Bellingham company Western Solar, which completed the installation.
Poppe said a 30% federal tax credit from 2019 paid for part of the cost of the $39,000 system. The tax credit dropped to 26% this year, as solar incentives are being gradually reduced.
He said he is also applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program, which provides loans and grants for farmers and small businesses in rural areas to purchase renewable energy systems.
He said he estimates it will take eight years to pay off the system.
Looking out over downtown Mount Vernon, Poppe said he sees potential on many unused roofs for renewable energy systems such as the building’s new solar panels.
He said the panels can easily be removed should the building need a new roof, and then can be easily re-installed.
“I really appreciate the kind of the light touch,” Poppe said. “We didn’t need to restructure the whole roof. The panels were only 50 pounds a piece.”
He said the panels will also help shade the roof during the summer and keep heat out of the building.
