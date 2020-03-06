A few events have been canceled in Skagit County as a precaution to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The coronavirus is spreading in King and Snohomish counties, with nearly 80 confirmed cases and 11 deaths, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Health.
Skagit County Public Health, which is coordinating coronavirus response with area hospitals, has reported no confirmed cases in Skagit County.
Jefferson Elementary in Mount Vernon postponed a student-led garage sale fundraiser that was set for Saturday.
"This is simply a precaution," an announcement on the school's website stated. "There is no evidence that the virus is in our school community or school district."
The Western Washington Fruit Foundation's Winter Field Day, which was scheduled for Saturday at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center west of Mount Vernon, was canceled.
"While public health experts have not called for a ban on public events at this time, they have asked the public to remain calm but to be cautious," an announcement on the organization's website stated. "Several of our speakers and key event coordinators had concerns about themselves or family members being in the 'most vulnerable' demographic groups and do not wish to attend."
Seattle City Light canceled a Thursday meeting in Mount Vernon out of precaution.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
