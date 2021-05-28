While most public Memorial Day services were canceled or held virtually last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some are back this year — albeit with public health protocols in place.
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery at 17666 Valentine Road near La Conner will hold a public, outdoor service at 9 a.m. Monday.
The half-hour celebration will feature the Rev. Don Robinson, vocalist Judy Robinson and the Marine Corps League.
After the ceremony, Laurie Lane, a descendant of one of Skagit County’s pioneer families, will share stories of her family and the history of the potato farming industry.
Limited seating will be available.
Kern Funeral Home and Mount Vernon Cemetery at 1200 E. Fir St. in Mount Vernon will hold a ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday.
The Rev. Ron Deegan will lead the service, and music will be included in the event.
American Legion Post 13 in Anacortes is planning two in-person Memorial Day events this year.
The first at 11 a.m. Monday at Grand View Cemetery (411 Hillcrest Drive), and the second is at noon Monday at Fernhill Cemetery (7407 D Ave.)
Anacortes High School’s Veterans Memorial Plaza (1600 20th St.) will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
No event is planned, but the community is invited to pay tribute. The plaza includes a display for two Medal of Honor recipients with ties to Anacortes.
Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and observe physical distancing.
Bow Cemetery District commissioners and other volunteers put flags Friday at the grave sites of veterans, and placed large flags along the gravel roadways.
American Legion Post 91 had plans to place 90 flags at Greenhills Memorial Cemetery in Burlington on Saturday morning. The post’s usual 21-gun salute will not be held this year.
