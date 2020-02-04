MOUNT VERNON — When she was younger, Julissa Arce based her ideas of the United States on television shows such as “Dennis the Menace” and “Beverly Hills 90210,” and on characters such as Ronald McDonald.
Born in Mexico, the young girl often envisioned that one day she would live in a fancy house such as those she saw on TV.
What she didn’t ever see on TV was someone who looked like her.
“There’s a lot of people missing from these images,” Arce said at an assembly Friday afternoon at Mount Vernon High School. “People who look like me. People who look like your classmates.”
Arce, an author, social justice advocate and soon-to-be executive producer for a television show based on her life, was brought to the high school to talk about her experiences from being an undocumented student, to a Wall Street executive and beyond.
“When you don’t see people who look like you, it’s hard to imagine yourself in those positions,” she told the students.
Arce’s parents brought her to the United States when she was 11, she said. She didn’t know she was different from other students until she was 14 when she began planning her quinceañera — her 15th birthday party. As with her sisters before her, she was hoping to have a lavish celebration back in Mexico.
Unfortunately, her mother told her that was unlikely to happen. The tourist visa on which Arce had come to the U.S. had expired, and if she left the country she likely wouldn’t be able to return.
“That day ... I was crushed,” Arce said.
It wouldn’t be the last time her immigration status became a barrier.
As her high school graduation grew near, Arce, a top student, began applying to colleges. Each rejected her not because of her grades, but because of her lack of a Social Security number, she said.
One month after she graduated high school, Texas became the first state in the country to allow undocumented students to attend in-state colleges and universities, and to allow them to do so at in-state costs — a law which Washington now has.
“I couldn’t believe this law had passed and I was going to go to college,” she said.
All was not perfect, however, as her parents and younger brother, who was born in the U.S., had to move back to Mexico.
Her parents left her with the money they had saved up to pay for her college education.
“I understood the real price of my education wasn’t the money I was spending,” Arce said. “The real price of my education was being separated from my family.”
Years later, after she graduated from business school and had become an executive with Goldman Sachs, Arce had another tough decision to make: see her ailing father and risk not being able to come back to the U.S., or let him die without saying goodbye.
He died before she made a decision, she said.
“I couldn’t go and see my dad,” she said. “I had to visit his grave. Those are the choices and sacrifices that people who are undocumented have to make every day.”
The stories Arce told were ones she said she hoped would resonate with the students of Mount Vernon High School, some of whom have had to make similar decisions, or know someone who has.
“(Arce) being here gave them a lot of hope,” Kenya Ibarra, president of the school’s Latinos Unidos con Honor y Amistad (LUCHA) club, said of some of her classmates who are struggling with how to succeed after high school because of their immigration statuses. “They feel her and they’ve been in her position.”
Arce was brought to the school by its GEAR-UP program, a federal program that helps students from low-income families and those who will be the first in their families to go to college.
Her message had meaning for more than just the Latino students, said Principal Terri Wattawa.
“What makes Mount Vernon great is that, even though we may look different and come from different backgrounds, we have the same love for our community and our school,” she said. “Her (focus) on higher education as well as social justice issues are both reflective of our student body.”
Arce’s talk was also a reminder to all students that despite their backgrounds they all have struggles to overcome, said student body President Renad Alsilimy.
“She reminds me that obstacles I’m facing, although challenging, are important to overcome,” she said. “I represent more than just myself, but the Muslim community, our community, people of color, and women across our world.”
Throughout the students’ lives, there will be many things that may be out of their control, Arce told them. Instead, they should focus on what they can control, work hard and dream big.
“You belong in this gym,” she told the students. “You belong in this school, you belong in this country. Regardless of where you came from. Regardless of your background. You belong.”
