Voters in three school districts in Skagit County are getting their ballots this week for the Feb. 9 special election.
The Concrete, La Conner and Mount Vernon school districts are each sending replacement levy request proposals to voters.
In Concrete, voters will decide on a three-year $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value replacement educational programs and operations (EPO) levy.
EPO levies are used to fund enrichment activities such as art, music and extracurricular activities, and fill gaps for underfunded programs, such as for school nurses and special education.
If approved, the district expects the levy would bring in about $1.5 million each of the three years.
The La Conner School District is asking voters to approve a four-year replacement EPO levy that will cost $1.45 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
If approved, the district expects the levy, which is significantly lower than state law allows the district to ask for, would bring in about $965,000 in its first year, about $994,000 in its second, and about $1 million in its third and fourth years.
Voters in the Mount Vernon School District will have two proposals on which to vote: a three-year replacement EPO levy and a three-year $15.5 million replacement technology and security levy.
For its EPO levy, the district is asking for $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value. If approved, the district expects to bring in about $13.59 million in the levy’s first year, $14.95 million in its second and $16.44 million in its third.
For the technology and security levy, property owners would pay 95 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value the first year, 86 cents the next and 79 cents the third.
If any of the levy proposals fail in February, districts have the option to take them to voters again, likely in April.
