The speed limit along a three-mile section of Highway 9 through Big Lake has been reduced from 50 mph to 40 mph as of this week.
The state Department of Transportation on Tuesday installed new speed limit signs in the area between Lake Cavanaugh Road and Big Lake Boulevard.
Spokesperson Joseph Calabro said the speed limit was reduced after a higher frequency of collisions was noticed in that section of Highway 9.
He said the department did some research before deciding on the 40 mph speed limit.
"When we make a decision like this, we consider a number of factors including vehicle speeds, collision history, and roadway and roadside characteristics," Calabro said. "We also take into account the experiences that travelers and residents in the area share with us."
Additional changes will be made along the section of roadway, including restriping, no-passing zone signs and temporary radar signs to alert drivers to their speeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.