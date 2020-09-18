ALGER — Skagit Speedway wrapped up one of the most unusual seasons in the track's long history late Thursday with something that wasn't so unusual — some exciting wins and three champions.
Bailey Sucich got her first career feature win in the 360 class, Paul Rea won the modified race in his first-ever appearance at Skagit and Clint Meins took the checkered flag in the outlaw tuner feature race.
Additionally, three drivers sewed up track championships: Chase Goetz in the 360 class, Adam Holtrop in the modifieds and Rick Young in the outlaw tuners.
It was Goetz's first sprint car track title, but not his first at Skagit Speedway; he previously was a focus midget-class winner.
Trey Starks set a new fast time at the track in qualifying at 11.085 seconds. Ten drivers came in under the previous mark of 11.253, set by Seth Bergman.
In the 360 race, Suicich moved inside to grab the lead from Corbyn Fauver in Lap 13. She lost that lead briefly to Jason Solwold before passing on the outside with only a couple laps to go.
Solwold, Chance Crum, Travis Jacobson and Cam Smith made up the rest of the top five in the 25-lap race.
Goetz finished 10th, good enough to secure the track title despite a threat from a hard-battling Cam Smith, who moved from 13th starting position to an eighth-place finish. Dave Smith Motorsports earned the owner's title.
Rea held an early lead before Mike Steltz grabbed it in the second lap and led most of the 25-lap race. Rea got inside to claim the lead back on lap 22, then held on.
Scott Miller, Steltz, Rick Smith and Adam Holtrop made up the rest of the top five, with Holtrop's finish boosting him to the track title.
Rick Young only had to start his race for the track title in the outlaw tuners classification, but tried to get another win, finishing second behind eventual winner Meins. Howard Vos, Zach Dalrymple and Colin Sims rounded out the top five.
It was the final action of the season at Skagit Speedway, which due to COVID-19 restrictions was not permitted to have fans in the stands. Instead, the track broadcast its season at skagitspeedway.tv on a pay-per-view basis.
