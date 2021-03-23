For years, parents of Burlington-Edison High School girls’ soccer players brought game-day snacks, ranging from traditional orange slices to something more ambitious.
“Some parents really got super-involved,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “If we were playing around Halloween, they’d make a Halloween bucket with some candy and vampire teeth. Very creative, Pinterest-inspired things. The girls remember that and really love it.”
That wasn’t the case this year, and not just because the soccer team began its season well after Halloween. In a sports year shortened and warped by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the memory-making aspects of high school sports — weekly team dinners, summer team-bonding retreats — have been altered or dispatched altogether.
Kuttel said his team was unable to host a breast cancer awareness game, complete with pink jerseys, or go on its usual preseason retreat. Other traditions were altered, such as the team photo, in which all players wore masks, or the boisterous intrasquad tournament, during which masks also were worn.
“Everything is more complicated and not quite as fun,” he said. “But we’re all happy to get to play and have a season at all.”
Burlington-Edison senior soccer player Miranda Maskell said it was a season full of oddities, from rigid seating charts on bus rides to a prohibition on high-fives.
“I don’t think we did anything outside of ‘normal season, normal practices.’ We normally have a team retreat where we spend the evening at someone’s house, but none of that is allowed this year,” Maskell said.
She said she missed having that time with teammates, particularly new ones.
“(I miss) hanging out with them outside of soccer ... having that time to connect, especially with the new players,” Maskell said.
Anacortes High School cross country coach Brad Templeton said the Seahawks had to dispatch some traditions, such as their annual overnight trip and a Homecoming-themed scavenger hunt and race.
“It led us to get creative to promote team bonding,” he said.
Templeton said coaches designed small games to let runners who normally wouldn’t mix learn more about each other. The games included what was called the Selfie Run, where carefully chosen teams ran to locations such as the ferry terminal and Seafarers’ Memorial Park.
“Then they’d all take selfies to make sure they were all there,” he said.
Burlington-Edison volleyball coach Tawnya Brewer said staff and players got creative seeking substitutions for traditions that couldn’t go on as usual. The Tigers held a short day retreat rather than an overnight camp, and planned a St. Patrick’s Day-themed intrasquad clash instead of the usual Halloween one.
The players did their part, too, playing sand volleyball as a kind of substitute for their usual summer league.
“They did a good job themselves. They played a lot of sand volleyball even when I wasn’t allowed to coach them. The upperclassmen knew how important it was,” Brewer said.
Sedro-Woolley High School girls’ soccer coach Gary Warman said the pandemic curtailed camaraderie-boosting events such as team dinners, which the team held for years at homes such as his own or those of parents like Sarah Rutherford. At his own home, Warman said, players would be able to visit, munch on Doritos and roast hot dogs over a fire he’d built.
“This is my 41st year in a row with the girls’ season, and the most important thing about high school sports is the camaraderie and enjoying your teammates. Wins and losses? Let the soccer gods take care of that. But you’re never going to have time like this again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.