Stand Down event brings services to veteran community RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email Apr 24, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Buck Fowler receives a high-and-tight haircut from Rachel Litke on Saturday at the Stand Down event at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — Providers of community and veterans services came together Friday and Saturday for a Stand Down event at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. The event everything from U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs services for health care and home loans to tables hosted by Community Action of Skagit County and the Helping Hands Solution Center.Area American Legion posts were also in attendance, providing clothes, hygiene supplies and even household items such as coffee pots. Haircuts and COVID-19 vaccines were also available. Helping Hands Solutions Manager Miranda Wilson said it is important to offer services because many veterans do not like to ask for help and the system can be hard to navigate. Sue Gregg with the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge said she was able to help about 50 veterans on Friday with clothing, hygiene supplies and other items.She said though costs have been increasing, veterans have received little added support. She she said she believes they deserve better."Their service to their country goes unrequited," Gregg said. "The country isn't giving back."Buck Fowler, a member of the Conway American Legion, said events such as this are important for veterans."You don't leave anyone behind and it doesn't stop until everyone comes home," Fowler said, adding that bringing everyone home includes prisoners of war and soldiers who went missing in action. Skagit County Veterans Assistance Specialist Chris Diaz said events such as this are good opportunities for the various organizations to work together. "We want to bring out community together," he said. "Everyone here wants to help." Navigating life after the military can be a daunting task, and Diaz said he is trying to take down as many obstacles as possible. "Building bridges is the biggest thing here. We want to tear down walls and build bridges," he said. The next Stand Down event will be Oct. 20-21 at the fairgrounds. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Sports Construction Industry Business Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.