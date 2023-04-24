svh-202304xx-news-Stand-Down-1.jpg
Buck Fowler receives a high-and-tight haircut from Rachel Litke on Saturday at the Stand Down event at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Providers of community and veterans services came together Friday and Saturday for a Stand Down event at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. 

The event everything from U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs services for health care and home loans to tables hosted by Community Action of Skagit County and the Helping Hands Solution Center.


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

