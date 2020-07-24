ALGER — The three sprint car drivers who finished at the front of their respective classes late Thursday at Skagit Speedway found different ways to do so.
Trey Starks led all 25 laps to win the 360 main during the track's Independence Open, while Adam Holtrop authored a comeback for his second win of the year in the outlaw tuner class. Bricen James kept the modified field at arm's length in a race that had 10 yellow flags.
While COVID-19 restrictions bar fans from the grandstands, the speedway offers races that can be seen through pay-per-view at skagitspeedway.tv. Thursday's races saw the largest field of the year with 65 cars in the sixth week of racing.
In his race, Starks stormed from a third-place start to grab the lead in the first lap. He maintained a large lead throughout, leading a field that included top-five finishers Jason Solwold, Greg Hamilton, Corbyn Fauver and Chase Goetz. Colton Heath set the fast qualifying time at 11.334 seconds.
Holtrop was running third in his race before a yellow flag allowed him a fresh start. He took advantage and grabbed the lead, then led the final seven laps. Jon Gunderson, Kyle Hanson, Rick Young and Howard Vos made up the rest of the top five.
James also nabbed his lead in about the 10th lap after a hard-fought battle with drivers including Devan West, Tyson Blood and Zach Simpson. Blood finished second, Simpson third, West fourth and Kevin Smith fifth.
The next race is scheduled for Thursday.
