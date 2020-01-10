Waterfowl hunters can target brant geese visiting Skagit County for the winter this weekend.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife announced Thursday that there will be a two-day season on Saturday and Sunday.
The agency can allow eight days of hunting if there are more than 6,000 of the wintering waterfowl counted in the area. About 2,600 of the birds were counted this year.
“The number of hunting days is directly related to how many brant are counted during these surveys that allow us to monitor the wintering population,” Fish & Wildlife waterfowl section manager Kyle Spragens said in an agency news post. “These low counts require us to prioritize conservation responsibilities for this distinctive, coastal species, while providing harvest opportunity when appropriate.”
Spragens told the Skagit Valley Herald the recent count, completed Wednesday, is the lowest since 1983.
The surveys are done by flying over areas of Fidalgo, Padilla and Samish bays and using the number of brant seen there to estimate the total wintering population.
Under state law updated in 2019, if the estimate is less than 3,000, Fish & Wildlife can allow only two days of hunting.
If the estimate is between 3,000 and 6,000, hunting can be allowed four days. And if the estimate is more than 6,000, hunting can be allowed eight days.
It’s important to protect brant that spend winter in Skagit County because some are Western High Arctic brant, also called grey-belly geese, which are one of the smallest goose populations that breed in the Arctic.
The Audubon Society says brant breed farther north than any other goose species.
