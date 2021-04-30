MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Library Commons project is a step closer to reality after it received $2 million through the state budget.
While it's still far from fully funded, Mayor Jill Boudreau said she is grateful for this financial contribution, and for the support in bringing a much needed resource to the city.
The $45 million project will include a new library, a 230-car parking garage and a community center in a single facility in downtown Mount Vernon.
Boudreau said the city is applying for federal financial help as well. The project is included in U.S. Rep. Susan DelBene's priorities for community funding, and this could deliver an additional $2 million.
Aside from grant funding, the City Council has discussed taking out a $20 million bond, paid for with city funds and a state Local Infrastructure Financing Tool grant. The Mount Vernon Library Foundation is also seeking donations.
"Right now, we feel like we have a $15 million funding gap," Boudreau said.
The $2 million in state funding came through the state's Library Capital Improvement Program.
Boudreau thanked local legislators who advocated on behalf of the city.
In an earlier draft of the budget, she said the Library Commons project wasn't included. But because of advocacy from these legislators, more funding was made available and more projects were supported throughout the state.
The city is in the process of negotiating with firms on design and engineering, Boudreau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.