With COVID-19 cases rising in counties throughout the state — including Skagit — state health officials urged the public Tuesday to follow health guidelines before COVID-19 deaths rise and hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.
Skagit County had its highest daily total of new cases Monday at 37, and had 29 new cases Tuesday — the seventh consecutive day of double-digit increases in the county.
Through Tuesday, there have been 1,468 cases since the start of the pandemic, 25 deaths and 111 hospitalizations.
The county’s spike in cases is similar to what has been seen throughout the state, and public officials Tuesday warned that people should wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings, even for the holidays, to make sure the consequences don’t become increasingly dire.
“We are really concerned at this point with what we’re seeing in the trends. ... Immediate action is needed to flatten the curve,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a call with health officials and media. “The most serious consequences are still to come from this virus.”
Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said, “We have the highest case count we’ve ever had and our cases are accelerating. ... This is not due to increased testing, this is a real increase in disease.”
Health officials representing counties such as Pierce, King and Snohomish backed up the plea, saying the need for diligence is needed despite the understandable “COVID fatigue” felt after months of stress and changed behavior.
Snohomish County’s top health officer, Chris Spitters, said he’s been alarmed by the dramatic rise in numbers in that county, including increased cases in both hospitals and long-term care facilities.
“If you don’t find this information reassuring, you’re paying attention,” he said.
Officials stressed several guidelines to follow including social distancing and the wearing of masks.
And while they noted that it’s difficult not to socialize during a time of the year when Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve are celebrated, they said gatherings are best avoided as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths grow.
“Ideally, we should stop socializing for the next several weeks,” Lofy said.
