Bill Bruch has taken over the lead in the primary election race for a state House of Representatives seat in Legislative District 10.
Bruch, a Republican, leads Democrat incumbent Dave Paul by 536 votes after primary election results were updated Monday.
Paul led by 487 votes when the last count was released Friday afternoon.
The two are virtually assured to face each other in the November general election, as the third candidate in the field — Taylor Zimmerman — remains about 22,000 votes behind Bruch and Paul.
The 10th Legislative District covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.
The top two candidates in the other county, state legislative and federal races on Skagit County ballots remained in their same positions Monday.
In a Skagit County commissioner race, District 2 incumbent Ken Dahlstedt remains in danger of failing to make the general election.
Peter Browning leads with 3,599 votes, while Mary Hudson has 2,675 and Dahlstedt 2,390.
In the District 1 commissioner race, Mark Lundsten (6,664 votes) and incumbent Ron Wesen (5,850 votes) continue to lead candidate Johnny Archibald (707).
Tom Seguine and Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski continue to be out in front in the judge race for Skagit County Superior Court Position 3, and Ken Goodwin and Andrew Miller lead for a seat on the Skagit Public Utility District board.
Sixty votes separate Goodwin and Miller.
In Skagit County, 33,003 ballots have been counted since the Aug. 4 election, and about 14,000 remain to be counted.
