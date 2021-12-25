Changes are likely coming to state and federal voting districts in Skagit County, according to the state redistricting plan.
Maps produced by the state redistricting committee place all of Skagit County in U.S. Congressional District 2, which is represented by Rep. Rick Larsen. Current maps have the county split between districts 1 and 2.
The new state legislative map makes minor changes to the boundaries of districts in the county, but the county still includes parts of districts 10, 39 and 40.
According to the state constitution, the Legislature has 30 days from the start of its session on Jan. 10 to amend the final districting plan. The maps take effect in 2022.
Under the new maps, a large section of Mount Vernon would be moved from the 10th District into the 40th. Anacortes and other northwest parts of the county would remain in the 40th.
Also, parts of southeast Skagit County — including the Big Lake and Lake Cavanaugh areas — would move from District 10 to District 39.
District 39 would still encompass Sedro-Woolley and the eastern part of the county.
These maps were approved by the state redistricting committee on Nov. 15, just before its midnight deadline. At the time, however, the maps were not released publicly.
Members of the commission then stated they did not complete their work before the deadline, and deferred to the state Supreme Court to create new maps.
However, on Dec. 3 the court ruled the committee had completed the necessary work, and upheld the committee’s maps, sending them to the Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.