ROCKPORT — Don Smith became a State Parks aide at Rockport State Park in 2015.
Now a full-time senior park aide, Smith said the job is a fulfilling one.
“It’s a great job,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to work outside in beautiful spaces. Around here, that’s a couple of different parks right around the (Skagit) river and in some amazing old-growth forests.”
State Parks is currently recruiting park aides and senior park aides.
Applications are being taken through August. The jobs are open to those 17 and older with a valid driver’s license.
For more information, go to parks.wa.gov.
To experience what Rockport State Park has to offer, the park is having a Trail Maintenance Day on Saturday with signups starting at 10 a.m. and work parties taking to the trail from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Lots of raking and lopping and throwing big limbs off the trails and into the woods,” Smith said of Saturday’s volunteer efforts. “Certainly the more the merrier. Just be prepared and dress for the weather.”
Each summer, State Parks employs about 350 park aides and 40 senior park aides to work from April through September.
Park aides register campers, maintain trails, clean campgrounds, cabins and restrooms, and perform a variety of other chores. They also may work in park offices, interact with visitors and help with interpretive and educational programs.
For Smith, his days run the gamut from sitting behind a desk to being out in the woods to being a tour guide.
Senior park aides are designated as lead workers for other park aides.
“You get to work with a lot of great people within the organization,” Smith said. “And you get to meet so many visitors to the parks. It suits me really well. I keep saying I will stick around until they boot me out.”
Devin McCoy is one of two rangers assigned to Rasar State Park and is responsible for Rockport as well. He said there is currently a permanent senior park aide position available at Rasar State Park.
“Park aides are the bloodlines of the parks during the busy, summer season,” McCoy said. “They are typically hired seasonally and typically work between six and eight months and do a little bit of everything. This time of year, we are always looking for seasonal staff.”
Senior aide positions are more often year-round and full time. McCoy said such openings usually come through attrition.
“Every year it can become kind of a battle to find park aides,” he said. “It is difficult to find this type of staff in the more rural parks, such as Rasar and Rockport. More urban-located parks don’t have as much of a problem.”
Rasar State Park is looking for two park aides and Rockport has one position available.
“We got some funding just for this year,” McCoy said of the Rockport position. “For four months.
“We are looking for people with good work ethic and attitude. We don’t worry too much about skills because we can basically teach everything they need to know.”
